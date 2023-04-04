BKU (Kadian) demands hike in crop loss relief

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 3

Farmers belonging to BKU (Kadian) have demanded an increase in the compensation for the crop loss and its immediate release.

BKU (Kadian) district president Bhupinder Singh and Kuldeep Singh said due to the unseasonal rains in the past few days, crops had been damaged. They said wheat and other crops of many farmers had been damaged from 60 to 80 per cent. Crops that had been flattened would be difficult to harvest and the yield would also be very low.

They said the government had announced a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre, which was very less. They said that last year too, wheat and paddy crops suffered a lot of damage. Submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, they demanded that farmers be given compensation of the previous and current years immediately.

#fatehgarh sahib