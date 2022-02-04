BKU launches drive, escorts kids to school

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 3

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) today launched a “Chalo bachcho school” drive by escorting some students to a government school of Bazidpur Bhoma village here.

Union district president Sukhminder Singh said the BKU state executive committee had taken an initiative to send children to schools across the state so that their studies could be regularised. “Around 1,000 persons have been allowed to gather in election meetings, while the number of children in schools is often less than this, then why aren’t they reopening schools for offline classes?” he asked.

He said farmers and labour organisations in all villages would together send their children to government schools. Not all rural families can afford online education, so children should be taught regularly in schools.

However, heads of government schools refused entry of students to classrooms, citing the directions received from the administration. —

#bhartiya kisan union #BKU