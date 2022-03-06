BKU protests BBMB rules, submits memos

Tribune News Service

Sangrur/Bathinda, March 5

Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) on Saturday protested at 21 locations across the state against the central government for changing the norms of appointment in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

At Sangrur, BKU (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan announced an agitation in coming days. As per senior BKU leaders, in 14 districts protests were organised in front of the Deputy Commissioners’ offices, while at remaining seven, farmers protested in front of SDMs and Tehsildars’ offices. Farmers also submitted memorandums to the President through senior officers. Protesters alleged the central government had been working against the spirit of federalism and wanted to end the participation of Punjab in BBMB by implementing new rules.

Other leaders during protests at Barnala, Malerkotla and other places alleged the Centre wanted to privatise the BBMB and by changing the appointment norms, it has started the process. “In coming days, we would announce our future course of action after discussing the matter with other organisations,”said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan).

In Bathinda, the BKU organised a protest march against the Centre. Addressing the protesters, the BKU’s senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke, district president Shingara Singh Mann and leader Mothu Singh Kotra said in this pollution-free power generation project there were two main grounds for giving 60 per cent representation to Punjab at the time of reorganisation. “One is that the project is located in Punjab, secondly, Punjab alone has to bear the brunt of the catastrophic floods caused by the release of excess water during heavy rains. The new dictatorial orders of the Centre have made it even more unfair to have representatives from outside the participating states as managers/chairman.

The new rules are aimed at handing over the cheap and electricity generated through this river and pollution-free hydel project to corporate houses. Farmer leaders strongly demanded that the status quo of BBMB should be restored and its control should remain in the hands of Punjab and other stakeholder states.