BKU (U) ends ‘pucca morcha’ at Lehra SDM’s office

Sangrur, April 23
The ‘pucca morcha’ by members and activists of the BKU (Ugrahan) in front of the SDM office at Lehra tehsil in the district ended today after 12 days, following the acceptance of their demands by the administration. The protesters had been demanding Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the family of deceased farmer Karamjit Singh (52), a resident of Sangatpura village (Lehra), waiving the entire loan of the deceased’s family and a government job for a member of the family.
Karamjit had died on April 11 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, after he suffered a heart attack at a dharna organised by BKU (U) outside a private silo in Sunam on April 11. Due to non-fulfilment of the demands by the state government, the body has been lying in the mortuary of Government Rajindra Hospital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...