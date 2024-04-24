BKU (U) ends ‘pucca morcha’ at Lehra SDM’s office

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 23

The ‘pucca morcha’ by members and activists of the BKU (Ugrahan) in front of the SDM office at Lehra tehsil in the district ended today after 12 days, following the acceptance of their demands by the administration. The protesters had been demanding Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the family of deceased farmer Karamjit Singh (52), a resident of Sangatpura village (Lehra), waiving the entire loan of the deceased’s family and a government job for a member of the family.

Karamjit had died on April 11 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, after he suffered a heart attack at a dharna organised by BKU (U) outside a private silo in Sunam on April 11. Due to non-fulfilment of the demands by the state government, the body has been lying in the mortuary of Government Rajindra Hospital.

