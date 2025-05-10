DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Blackout re-imposed in several Punjab districts as precautionary measure

Blackout re-imposed in several Punjab districts as precautionary measure

The development comes about two hours after district authorities in Punjab withdrew blackout measures and restrictive orders after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:18 PM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jyoti chowk area in Jalandhar during blackout. Photo Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Punjab re-imposed blackout measures in several districts as a precautionary measure after withdrawing it earlier on Saturday.

Blackout measures have been re-imposed in Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga and Muktsar districts.

The development comes about two hours after district authorities in Punjab withdrew blackout measures and restrictive orders after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

Advertisement

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, "Since there are reports of ceasefire violation, we will remain on alert today."

"We will observe a blackout if and when needed. I advise all to kindly be prepared for enforcement of blackout if the need arises and be at home. Please do not indulge in bursting of firecrackers. We have done this drill several times, so please do not panic. This is by way of abundant caution."

Advertisement

The Hoshiarpur district administration said that blackout was imposed at 8.50 pm and an air raid siren was sounded.

"Lights off as a measure of abundant precaution. Please cooperate," said a message shared by the district authorities.

In Ferozepur, the district authorities said the blackout was clamped at 8.40 pm, urging citizens to switch off lights. "No not need to panic," said a message shared by the administration.

An official in Fazilka said the blackout was enforced at 9.30 pm, while it has been clamped in Rupnagar from 9.30 pm to 5.30 am.

The Ludhiana district administration said they may issue blackout orders again depending on the situation.

"We are ready and all teams have been put on alert. Our armed forces with district administration are monitoring the situation closely," said the Ludhiana deputy commissioner.

The Sangrur district administration also announced a blackout from 9.10 pm to 11 pm.

The directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in Delhi.

The ceasefire came hours after the militaries of India and Pakistan attacked each other's facilities, dangerously escalating the standoff.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper