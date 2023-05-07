PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 7
Panic gripped the Heritage Street residents near the Golden Temple here on Saturday night following a ‘blast’ that left several people injured.
The incident occurred around midnight, when the tourists and devotees were strolling on the Heritage Street. The blast took place near a parking lot in front of Saragarhi Sarai.
The windowpanes of a nearby restaurant and Saragarhi Sarai were shattered due to the impact of the blast, leaving pedestrians on the busy Heritage Street injured.
Dr Mehtab Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the exact cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained. He said forensic teams were investigating the exact reason behind the 'blast'. He said only windowpanes of the nearby buildings were shattered, while no damage was caused to the buildings.
The police said the situation was under control and there was no need to panic. Police officials appealed the people to maintain peace.
A police official said that the 'blast' apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant at the Heritage Street. He said further investigations were under way.
A news related to blasts in #Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control— Commissioner of Police Amritsar (@cpamritsar) May 7, 2023
Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic
Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead
A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...
Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border
Large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at...
'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured
Situation under control, say police
Curfew relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur to let people buy essentials
The curfew has been be relaxed from 7 am to 10 am
Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur
Amid tension, march by tribals on Wednesday against move to ...