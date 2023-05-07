'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 7

Panic gripped the Heritage Street residents near the Golden Temple here on Saturday night following a ‘blast’ that left several people injured.

The incident occurred around midnight, when the tourists and devotees were strolling on the Heritage Street. The blast took place near a parking lot in front of Saragarhi Sarai.

The windowpanes of a nearby restaurant and Saragarhi Sarai were shattered due to the impact of the blast, leaving pedestrians on the busy Heritage Street injured.

Dr Mehtab Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the exact cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained. He said forensic teams were investigating the exact reason behind the 'blast'. He said only windowpanes of the nearby buildings were shattered, while no damage was caused to the buildings.

The police said the situation was under control and there was no need to panic. Police officials appealed the people to maintain peace.

A police official said that the 'blast' apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant at the Heritage Street. He said further investigations were under way.