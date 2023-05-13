Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 12

Azadbir Singh and Amrik Singh, prime suspects in the serial blasts near the Golden Temple, were reportedly acting on the directions of some foreign-based handlers with an aim to disturb peace and incite religious sentiments.

They received “heavy funds” from their handlers via different channels, says the FIR registered in connection with the third blast near Guru Ram Das Serai. The FIR was registered on the statement of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Surinder Singh.

All five suspects, Azadbir Singh of Wadala Kalan (Baba Bakala), Amrik Singh of Adian village (Gurdaspur), Sahib Singh of Aman Avenue, Dharminder Singh and his relative Harjit Singh, were booked under various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

They were produced in a court last evening that remanded them in seven-day police custody.

Four out of five suspects were drug addicts. Alleged mastermind Azadbir and Dharminder Singh, who aided in arranging explosives from the Anngarh area, remained in a drug rehabilitation centre at Sultanwind. Amrik Singh and Harjit Singh were also drug addicts.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav yesterday pointed out that the low-intensity explosions were apparently carried out within 800 m of the Golden Temple to grab attention at the global level.

A police official said Azadbir and Amrik learnt making low-intensity bombs from Dharminder Singh, a small-time trader of firecrackers. The DGP had said that the explosives contained traces of potassium nitrate, sulphur and barium.

The Kotwali police have registered two separate FIRs in the three blasts.