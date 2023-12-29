Blind murder case cracked, two held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 28

With the arrest of two residents of Abul Khurana, Malout, the police today claimed to have solved the mystery shrouding the murder of a pickup driver, Nirmal Singh (32), who was found killed on November 16 in a field near Hiranwali village in Hanumangarh. The deceased was a resident of Chak 3-RB of Sriganganagar.

The police said Johnny Singh, alias Harpinder Singh (22), and Rahul Singh, alias Gurvinder Singh (19), residents of Abul Khurana village, were arrested for allegedly murdering Nirmal Singh. This was a blind murder case.

Body was found on November 16 The police had received information about the blood-stained body of a young man in the fields of Hiranwali on November 16. A pick-up vehicle was found parked 100 metres away

Deceased Nirmal’s father Kalu told the police that his son had gone to Sriganganagar with some people in the pick-up vehicle at 8.15 pm on November, 15 but did not return

Investigating officer Vishnu Khatri and his team collected inputs from informers and used cyber technology to reach the suspects to crack the case.

Circle Inspector Vishnu Khatri said the victim was married to Mamta. There was a rift between Mamta and Nirmal Singh, he added. Mamta had left Nirmal and started living with someone else in Muktsar district.

As his children were minors, Nirmal’s in-laws married Mamta’s younger sister Payal to him. Payal also has an 8-month-old child from Nirmal. Later, Mamta became eager to get Payal married to Johnny, the younger brother of the man with whom she was living.

When the efforts were not successful, Johnny and his friend Rahul allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Nirmal. Johnny and Rahul reached Padampur on November 15 and called Nirmal to ferry labourers to Sriganganagar. When Nirmal Singh brought his pickup vehicle, both of them forcefully brought him near Hiranwali village. After stopping the vehicle, they attacked him with sharp weapons and fled. He died of profuse bleeding.

