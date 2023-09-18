Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Moga, September 18

Congress’ Ajitgarh block president Baljinder Singh Balli was shot dead at his Dala village house in Moga late Monday evening.

Balli was taken to a private hospital in Moga, where he was declared brought dead by doctor.

ਹਲਕਾ ਨਿਹਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਵਾਲਾ ਤੋਂ ਸਾਡੇ ਬਲਾਕ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸ. ਬਲਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬੱਲੀ ਡਾਲਾ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਅਣਪਛਾਤੇ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਘਰ ਅੰਦਰ ਵੜ ਕੇ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਕਤਲ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਮੈਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਡੂੰਘੀ ਸੰਵੇਦਨਾ ਵਿਅਕਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦਾ ਬਿਲਕੁਲ ਵੀ ਡਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹਿ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ @BhagwantMann… pic.twitter.com/H29WaEFJwT — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) September 18, 2023

It is learnt that some motorcycle-borne men entered the house and fired at the Congress leader. CCTV footage of the incident has also come to fore.

Reacting to the incident, PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring posted on X: “Our block president from constituency Nihal Singh Wala Balli Dala ji was shot and killed by unknown persons who entered the house. My deepest condolences to his family. In Punjab, miscreants have no fear of the law at all. I appeal to the Punjab Police to arrest the accused as soon as possible.” Warring tagged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his post.

Congress supporters gathered at the house of Balli after the incident. Police, too, reached the crime spot and started investigations.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Moga