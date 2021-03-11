Blood bank gets transfusion officer

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, August 18

After the news report “State’s premier blood bank shut, pregnant women worst hit” appeared in these columns on August 18, Ranjit Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare, today shifted Dr Sonima, Blood Transfusion Officer (BTO), from Abohar hospital to Fazilka on a temporary basis.

However, it’s alleged that the blood bank was being run in violation of the guidelines for the past seven months.

Sources said the licence of the blood bank had expired on December 31, 2021. A senior official said the licence could not be renewed for want of the BTO.

According to norms, the licence is issued in the name of a BTO as the blood is collected and supplied under his/her supervision. Sources said two BTOs were posted at Abohar hospital for reasons best known to the authorities concerned. This was done brushing aside the requirement of the BTO at Fazilka blood bank, which has been rated among the top five blood banks of the state since 2018.

Sources said of the two BTOs at Abohar, Dr Dikshi Babbar proceeded on a maternity leave in March 2022, while Dr Sonima continued with her service.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Pal Bains said: “I am streamlining health facilities in the district. Patients will continue to get blood regularly in Fazilka.”

Meanwhile, Ranjit has requested the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, that keeping in view the workload at the Fazilka blood bank, Dr Sonima may be appointed here permanently.