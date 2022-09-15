BMW denies setting up plant in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

In a major embarrassment to the state government, BMW Group in India said it has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.

“The BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country. BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab,” stated a press release issued by BMW Group India.

CM mann must clarify The BMW Group has denied setting up of any plant in Punjab as claimed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Can the CM clarify his position on this or was he lying to the whole state? — Partap Bajwa, Lop

The statement by the company comes a day after the Punjab Government announced that leading auto giant BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state. “The efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit on Tuesday as leading auto giant BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state,” stated the government press release.

The statement came after the CM met senior functionaries of the BMW. “A decision to this effect was taken during the visit of Chief Minister in BMW headquarters, here (Munich, Germany) today,” the release mentioned.