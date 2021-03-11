Punjab construction workers board 'disburses' benefits to ineligible beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, April 22

The Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ (BOCW) Welfare Board has allegedly disbursed money, including Covid relief, to beneficiaries which they were not eligible for. As per the welfare board record, some dead workers were among beneficiaries.

Will look into matter I will look into the matter. No ineligible beneficiary will be given any benefit. Sumeet Jarangal, labour commissioner

In some cases, beneficiaries who have attained the age of 60 years have not been removed from the database yet. They were also given financial aid during the Covid-induced lockdown. However, as per the BOCW Act a registered worker is only entitled to benefits till he attains the age of 60 years.

While talking to The Tribune, a field officer of the Labour Department claimed that he had written to the BOCW board about a beneficiary who took benefits despite attaining the age of 60 years.

Experts said the online portal, used by the board, did not have the required application whereby the data of dead and 60 years old could be updated.

Sources said the board had already written to the Chandigarh Police to investigate the role of a computer programmer who had been overseeing the portal. Sumeet Jarangal, Labour Commissioner, said he had recently joined the department, therefore, he was not aware of any such issues.