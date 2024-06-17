Bodies found in Abohar belonged to UP migrants

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 16

Two persons, who were found dead — one near a pub in Maharana Pratap Market and other at an unconstructed plot in Makkar Colony on Friday — have been identified.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Krishan (37) and Nanak (55), natives of Uttar Pradesh. One of the deaths is probably due to heat stroke and other due to excessive consumption of alcohol. Both had a history of drug consumption.

