Bodies of two boys fished out of Doab canal

Amritsar, June 17

Two bodies of children of Tola Nangal village, drowned in the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) yesterday, were fished out from different locations today. The body of Jaskaran Singh (14), found late evening yesterday while the body of Krish (14) found from Chwinda village around 11.30 am today. Earlier, the body of Lovepreet Singh (13) was fished out of the canal by villagers last afternoon. Another 13-year-old Jashan was rescued by the locals.

All the boys had gone to a fair on the outskirts of the village and from there they went to take a bath in the canal. The victims tied a rope from a pole along the canal and entered into 12 feet deep water. Unfortunately, the rope broke and three out of four drowned. The villagers demanded compensation for victims’ families. MP Gurjit Singh Aujla today visited the families and expressed grief.

Gura Singh, uncle of Lovpreet, said, “The divers were demanding Rs 40,000 to fish out a body. So villagers entered the canal with the help of a rope and fished these out”. SI Karampal Singh, investigating officer, said,“The bodies have been sent for autopsies. The Irrigation Department installed warning boards to not enter the canal but children violated it”.

