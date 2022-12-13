Bodies swapped at Fazilka hospital

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 12

In a major faux pas, two bodies were swapped after post-mortems at the local Civil Hospital. The family of one of the deceased launched a protest over the issue.

Sources said family members of Jagir Singh of Mandi Hazoor Singh village, who died after falling off his tractor, had gone to the Civil Hospital mortuary to get his body. Jagir’s kin were surprised when they were handed over body of another deceased person. They staged a dharna by blocking the main gate of the hospital at 5 pm today.

On the other hand, Harbans Singh of Ghattianwali village was killed on Sunday after he was run over by a train. His body was also kept in hospital mortuary. When Harban’s kin were handed over a body, they performed a funeral. They were unaware that it was actually Jagir’s body.

