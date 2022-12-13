Bodies swapped at Fazilka hospital

Fazilka, December 12
In a major faux pas, two bodies were swapped after post-mortems at the local Civil Hospital. The family of one of the deceased launched a protest over the issue.
Sources said family members of Jagir Singh of Mandi Hazoor Singh village, who died after falling off his tractor, had gone to the Civil Hospital mortuary to get his body. Jagir’s kin were surprised when they were handed over body of another deceased person. They staged a dharna by blocking the main gate of the hospital at 5 pm today.
On the other hand, Harbans Singh of Ghattianwali village was killed on Sunday after he was run over by a train. His body was also kept in hospital mortuary. When Harban’s kin were handed over a body, they performed a funeral. They were unaware that it was actually Jagir’s body.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...