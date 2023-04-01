Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Bathinda, March 31
Distressed over a debt recovery notice sent by a bank, a couple and their son today allegedly jumped into a lake here in a bid to end their lives. In the incident, the condition of the man is critical, while his wife and son have died. The deceased have been identified as Kailash Rani (65) and Pawanish (37).
The people in the vicinity of the lake informed workers of an NGO, Sahara Jan Seva, about the incident. Sahara activists reached the spot and pulled out the drowning persons. Surinder Kumar, the head of the family, was admitted to the Civil Hospital in a serious condition. The family was living at Amrik Singh Road, Shastri Wali Street in Bathinda.
According to information, Surinder Kumar was running a printing press at Amrik Singh Road. He had lost around Rs 25 lakh in the business some time ago. The family had taken a loan from the bank and mortgaged the house.
The bank had pasted a notice outside the house a few days back. Due to this, they were distressed and reportedly took the decision to end their lives, sources said.
The thermal power plant police station has started an investigation into the incident. The police station in-charge said further action would be taken after recording a statement of family members.
