Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 7

An old bomb shell has been found in a farmland at Dharampura village of Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district.

The shell was found when it got stuck in the tiller of a farmer, Atinderpal Singh, while he was ploughing the land with a tractor.

Police were informed.

The police have seized the area and no one is allowed to go into the fields.

The Army team from Uchi Bassi Cantt has been informed to inspect it.