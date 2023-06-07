Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, June 7
An old bomb shell has been found in a farmland at Dharampura village of Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district.
The shell was found when it got stuck in the tiller of a farmer, Atinderpal Singh, while he was ploughing the land with a tractor.
Police were informed.
The police have seized the area and no one is allowed to go into the fields.
The Army team from Uchi Bassi Cantt has been informed to inspect it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders
Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...
Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas
Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24
Woman, injured son among 3 killed after ambulance is set on fire in Manipur
The incident occurs at Iroisemba when the boy was being take...
Indian-American legislator in Michigan introduces bill to identify defacing place of worship as hate crime
Into his second term as the State Representative, Ranjeev Pu...