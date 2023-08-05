Book Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi for duping 4 ex-servicemen: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded a criminal case against former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for duping four ex-servicemen from the Scheduled Caste community and two others of Rs 45 lakh on the pretext of inducting them into the Punjab Police.

Addressing a press conference along with the ex-servicemen, who alleged that the Punjab Police had refused to include the former Chief Minister’s name in the complaint filed by them, Majithia said, “It seems CM Bhagwant Mann has now reached an understanding with Channi and that is why no action is being taken in this case.”

He said four ex-servicemen had been approached by a Channi confidant Daljit Singh and promised that they would be appointed as SIs. He said two others, who had also given money to Daljit, had been promised jobs in the police.

