Book on Col Raghbir Singh released

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

A book titled “Colonel Raghbir Singh”, authored by Prof SM Verma (retd), was released at an event organised at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday.

Gurbachan Jagat, former Manipur Governor, former Chairman of the UPSC and former DGP of J&K, was the chief guest. Congratulating the author of the book, Gurbachan Jagat said, “The book has profoundly showcased the life of Col Raghbir Singh. Many may not be aware of Patiala’s history. This book tells about Colonel’s contribution to Patiala and PEPSU’s history. His major contribution was to agriculture among many other reforms.”

Gurbachan Jagat said many lives were involved in the Independence era and the contribution of each and every one was notable and Col Raghbir Singh was one such personality.

Jagat also shared with the audience his brief stay at Patiala and how the hospitality of the region continues to amaze him. The book is a pictorial journey of Col Raghbir Singh and an attempt to highlight his stellar contribution as an important political figure. The book brings to light Colonel’s contribution by placing him in his spatio-temporal context. The book sheds light on the turbulent times he lived through and all he did for the contemporary society.

The author of the book, Verma, who was professor of history, Department of Distance Education, Punjabi University, Patiala, said, “The idea of writing this book came up in a café where some old friends met regularly to discuss a wide array of topics. Karan Bir Sandhu often talked about his illustrious father Col Raghbir Singh and remembered his serving the pre-Independence Royalty of Patiala and performing duties of an active Congress man from Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU) after Independence.

“While talking about his father, Sandhu would often refer to many people, places, past incidents and events that directly or indirectly connected with the journey of his father’s eventful life. So, we decided to print the book with photographs to commemorate and highlight the Colonel’s achievement in the public sphere during the ‘Riyasati’ (Patiala state) and the post-Independence period.”