Book Sarari, Kotfatta: Cong

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

The Congress today accused CM Bhagwant Mann of shielding “corrupt” MLAs and ministers.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that despite the so-called PA of Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta being caught red-handed taking Rs 4 lakh, no case had been registered against the legislator.

“Corruption has become synonymous with the AAP government. The AAP MLA took bribe sitting in the government Circuit House in broad daylight. However, the government seems to have given a clean chit to the MLA. The leadership in Delhi is saving Kotfatta from arrest,” he said, adding that what happened in Bathinda was happening in every village of Punjab.

Bajwa alleged that the government had opened two accounts regarding royalty of Rs 7 cubic feet to be collected on sand gravel coming from other states.

Amid a face-off between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa challenged the CM to come clean on his rhetoric of “elected versus selected”.

“The CM must explain the status of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and other political appointees who are involved in functioning of the state government. The AAP government cannot have double standards on the issue”.

Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked the government to clarify its position on the questions asked by the Governor in his letter to the CM.