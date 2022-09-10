Booked for extortion calls

Tribune News Service

Fazilka: An unidentified person has been booked for making extortion calls to Gurpreet Singh of Chak Pakhi village in the name of gangster Goldy Brar. Gurpreet Singh informed the Arniwala police that he received calls from different mobile numbers and the caller threatened his family if he didn’t pay Rs 2 lakh. Investigating Officer Iqbal Singh said: “The police have been tracing the person on whose name these mobile numbers have been registered.” OC

Saras Mela from October 8

Sangrur: To make people aware about the culture of Punjab, a state-level ‘Saras Mela’ will be organised in Sangrur from October 8 to 17. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal said the government had decided to organise the fair at Government Ranbir College, Sangrur. It was earlier held in 2013 in the district. “Saras Mela will provide a special platform for artists to present their artwork,” said the DC. TNS

SDM seeks bank details

Muktsar: The Malout SDM has sought bank account details of farmers who suffered losses due to pink bollworm attack on cotton crop last year to provide them compensation. The SDM said the farmers could give their details to the patwaris or officers concerned till September 15 and those who failed to do so wouldn’t be able to get the compensation later. TNS

Land auction suspended

Muktsar: The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Friday managed to suspend the auction of a farmer’s land at Kotli Ablu village in Gidderbaha. Gurmeet Singh Bittu Mallan, block president of the Union, claimed that a money lender had organised the auction of Gurtej Singh’s land, but due to the farmers’ unity, the officers and the lender had to return without any action.

Youth feared drowned

Bathinda: Uday Singh (22) of Dhobiana Basti in Bathinda is feared drowned after falling into the Sirhind Canal at Bathinda during the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. In the evening two youths slipped into the canal while immersing Ganesha idols. Members of an NGO rescued one of them. TNS

Army-IAF joint exercise

Chandigarh: A joint exercise of the Indian Army and the Air Force, Ganag strike, was conducted by the Kharga Corps, over a period of four days in the state. The drill was held to test operational concepts and hone skills of the forces. TNS

ASF zone in Faridkot

Chandigarh: The government declared Ara Market of Faridkot as African swine fever (ASF)-affected zone after confirmation from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National High Security Animal Disease Institute. TNS