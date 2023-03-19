Booked in 2021 over protest, charges framed against Dy Speaker, 2 ministers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Aman Inder Singh has framed charges against Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Aman Arora, Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Rouri and five other leaders who were booked for holding a protest here two years ago.

The charges have been framed for the offences punishable under the IPC.

Avoid further adjournments: court to CM CJM Aman Inder Singh on Saturday advised the defence to avoid adjournments in a case registered against CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders for allegedly assaulting policemen during a protest three years ago

The other leaders include Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and three MLAs. The court fixed the next date of hearing on framing of charges for April 1

The other leaders against whom charges have been framed include Jarnail Singh, in-charge, AAP Punjab; MLAs Sarbjeet Kaur Manuke and Manjeet Singh Bilaspur; Kulwant Singh Pandori and Master Baldev Singh.

The police had registered the case against the leaders on October 6, 2021, on a complaint of a constable, who had alleged that the AAP leaders had pushed the policemen and injured them when they were stopped from going to Raj Bhavan during a protest.

In the complaint, the constable said AAP leaders assembled near the MLAs’ Hostel, Punjab, and decided to march towards Raj Bhavan to protest against an alleged incident in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh. The number of protesters were around 500 to 600.