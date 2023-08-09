Boost for AAP in Majha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: AAP got a boost in the Majha region of the state on Tuesday when a number of prominent figures of Pathankot and Gurdaspur joined the party officially. Party state unit’s officiating president Principal Budh Ram inducted new members to the party. Dr KD Singh, Advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh, Satish Mahindru and others joined the party. TNS

News bulletins in Punjabi

New Delhi: In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said news bulletins of Akashvani were being aired in Punjabi from Delhi and Chandigarh stations. He was answering a question posed by MP Harsimrat Badal. TNS

Treatment expenses by admn

Muktsar: DC Ruhee Dugg said on Tuesday that the district administration would bear the expenses of treatment of seven children who were injured after the roof of a house collapsed on the Kacha Bhagsar road here on August 6. The DC added that the area SDM was also sent to enquire about the well-being of the injured. TNS

Awareness on water Management

Chandigarh: In collaboration with the NDSA and CWC, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) organised an outreach programme on Tuesday to create awareness on importance of effective water management.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Gurdaspur #Majha #Pathankot