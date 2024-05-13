Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Chandigarh, May 12
In a boost for the Congress in Ludhiana, Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Bains of the Lok Insaaf Party today joined the party in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.
Both of them are former MLAs. While Simarjit had represented the Atam Nagar segment, Balwinder was an MLA from Ludhiana South.
Sources said talks were going on for the past few weeks to make the duo join the Congress as it would boost the prospects of the Congress candidate, Amrinder Raja Warring. He is pitched against BJP’s Ravneet Bittu, SAD’s Ranjit Singh Dhillon and AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi.
Sources said the Bains brothers had joined the party on the condition that they would be given the Congress ticket during the next Assembly elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha
Kannauj test for Akhilesh | Adhir vs Yusuf in Baharampur | H...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...