Boost for tourism, Punjab govt to organise fairs, festivals

Chandigarh, June 11
The government will organise heritage fairs and festivals throughout the year in different parts of the state so as to highlight its rich heritage and culture. The information was given by Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, while addressing a press conference here today.
Maan said this would help promote the tourism sector and attract more tourists. A series of fairs and festivals has been named as “Rangla Punjab”, she said.
As many as 22 fairs will be held throughout the year, beginning with Dhiyan Festival at Sangrur from August 18-20. Maan said festivals such as the Maghi Festival at Muktsar, Basant Festival at Ferozepur, the Kapurthala Heritage Festival, the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, the Baisakhi fair in Bathinda, the Patiala Heritage Festival and Hola Mohalla at Anandpur Sahib will be organised.
Among other festivals will be Inqlab Festival at Khatkar Kalan in September, Doon Festival highlighting the culture and cuisine of Malwa at Mansa, Punjab Handicraft Festival at Fazilka, Equestrian Fair at Jalandhar in November, Military Literature in Chandigarh, Rivers Fair at Pathankot and Sufi Festival at Malerkotla. The government has set aside Rs 65 crore for organising these festivals.
Since Amritsar has the highest inflow of foreign tourists, in January, the Rangla Punjab festival will be held in the holy city, showcasing all aspects of Punjabi culture, with participation from novelists and poets. — TNS
