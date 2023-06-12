 Boost for tourism, Punjab govt to organise fairs, festivals : The Tribune India

Boost for tourism, Punjab govt to organise fairs, festivals

Boost for tourism, Punjab govt to organise fairs, festivals

Minister Anmol Gagan Maan



Chandigarh, June 11

The government will organise heritage fairs and festivals throughout the year in different parts of the state so as to highlight its rich heritage and culture. The information was given by Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, while addressing a press conference here today.

Maan said this would help promote the tourism sector and attract more tourists. A series of fairs and festivals has been named as “Rangla Punjab”, she said.

As many as 22 fairs will be held throughout the year, beginning with Dhiyan Festival at Sangrur from August 18-20. Maan said festivals such as the Maghi Festival at Muktsar, Basant Festival at Ferozepur, the Kapurthala Heritage Festival, the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, the Baisakhi fair in Bathinda, the Patiala Heritage Festival and Hola Mohalla at Anandpur Sahib will be organised.

Among other festivals will be Inqlab Festival at Khatkar Kalan in September, Doon Festival highlighting the culture and cuisine of Malwa at Mansa, Punjab Handicraft Festival at Fazilka, Equestrian Fair at Jalandhar in November, Military Literature in Chandigarh, Rivers Fair at Pathankot and Sufi Festival at Malerkotla. The government has set aside Rs 65 crore for organising these festivals.

Since Amritsar has the highest inflow of foreign tourists, in January, the Rangla Punjab festival will be held in the holy city, showcasing all aspects of Punjabi culture, with participation from novelists and poets. — TNS

‘Rangla Punjab’

  • A series of fairs and festivals has been named as “Rangla Punjab”
  • As many as 22 fairs will be held throughout the year, beginning with the Dhiyan Festival at Sangrur from August 18 to 20
  • Maghi Festival at Muktsar, Basant Festival at Ferozepur, Kapurthala Heritage Festival, Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, Baisakhi fair in Bathinda, Patiala Heritage Festival and Hola Mohalla at Anandpur Sahib will also be organised

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

2
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

3
Punjab

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

4
Haryana

Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’

5
Nation

Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

6
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

7
Nation

Will oppose Centre's ordinance and 'save democracy': Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's 'Maha-Rally' in Delhi

8
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state

9
Haryana

Gurugram: Police seize 800 cartons of illicit liquor

10
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

Of 11 agents booked, nine absconding

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Move part of govt’s additional resource mobilisation drive |...


Cities

View All

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

3 held for robbing, killing elderly woman

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala