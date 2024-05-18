Boost to SAD as Majithia’s arch-rival Lalli joins party

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Batala, May 17

Firebrand Akali leader Bikram Majithia gave a much-needed boost to the SAD campaign in Gurdaspur and Amritsar by engineering the defection of prominent AAP leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh, alias Lalli Majithia, into the SAD fold.

Observers say this development is a “game changer” and will help the prospects of the Akalis in the two Lok Sabha seats. For the last two decades, both have been daggers drawn with each other. So much so, Lalli has contested four elections against members of the Majithia family. Bikram won on three occasions while his wife Ganieve emerged victorious on one. Their enmity ran deep and hence today’s development came as a big surprise to even Akali leaders.

During Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure as the CM, Lalli Majithia was appointed the chairman of Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (Pungrain). At that time, he had claimed, “The Congress government was giving shelter to Bikram.”

Since morning, Bikram had created a lot of hype with his office calling reporters, claiming that he was “scheduled to make a big announcement.” This gave rise to a lot of speculation even as Bikram evaded questions before he actually reached Lalli’s residence in Batala with his wife Ganieve.

On his part, Cheema welcomed the arrival of Lalli into the Akali fold.

Observers say with Batala SAD halqa in-charge Sucha Singh Chhottepur refusing to join Cheema’s campaign and with Ravi Karan Kahlon moving to the BJP, Lalli’s induction in the party is sure to boost his chances.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bikram Majithia #Gurdaspur #Shiromani Akali Dal