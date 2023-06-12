 ‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala : The Tribune India

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh addresses the late singer’s fans on his birthday at Musa village in Mansa on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, June 11

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur shared a note on his birthday in which she said he was “born to guide the world to follow the path of truth”.

Charan Kaur, who calls herself a “proud mother” of the singer in her Instagram bio, wrote the note in Punjabi on Sunday morning.

It read: “Happy birthday, son. On this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time and felt the warmth. And I came to know that ‘Akal Purakh’ gave me a son. Blessings! I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet which did not know that these would travel the whole world and recognise the truth. They did not know that you would give the generation of Punjab a different view of the world.”

A number of people also converged on Moosewala’s cremation site to pay tributes. Many young fans were seen carrying flowers, cakes and handmade cards.

Hardeep Singh, a fan, said, “Moosewala is not with us, but we will keep his legacy alive through meaningful campaigns.”

British rapper Stefflon Don, dressed in Punjabi attire, today joined the parents of late Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala in a heartfelt tribute to celebrate his birthday at his house in Musa village.

Moosewala’s parents celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake. Stefflon Don along with Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh served langar to fans, who had gathered in the village to pay tribute on his birthday.

His followers also set up “chabeels”. Balkaur Singh said his son wanted to go to Bollywood and Hollywood, but fell in the hands of a bad system.

