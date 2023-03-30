Boy accidentally shoots self while taking selfie, dies

Moga, March 29
A 17-year-old boy, student of Class XII, accidentally shot himself while allegedly posing with a revolver for a selfie. He died at Bajeke village in Moga district, the police said today.
The deceased was identified as Gurbinder Singh. The boy was taking a selfie with the licensed revolver of his father when he accidentally pulled the trigger of the loaded weapon. The bullet passed through his head, leaving him in a pool of blood. His family members rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to the severe head injury.
The family members of the deceased were in a state of shock. The boy’s father Sukhwinder Singh said his son was cleaning the revolver when it went-off. But a preliminary probe revealed that Gurbinder tried to take a selfie with his finger on the revolver’s trigger, which led to the tragic incident.
The Dharamkot SHO, Jaswinder Singh, said it was an accidental death as per the statement of the boy’s father recorded by the police. “We took the body into custody. Its post-mortem examination was conducted at the district hospital after which the body was handed over to family members for cremation,” he said.
