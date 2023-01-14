Boy chasing kite killed in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, January 13

A minor boy was reportedly killed in an accident on the service lane near Gurdwara Reru Sahib on Saturday morning. The boy was running after a kite when an unidentified vehicle hit him, injuring the victim badly on the spot. He was taken to Sidhu Hospital at Doraha where he succumbed to his injuries.

As per police sources, the child has been identified as Sachin Kumar (10). He was staying with his maternal grandmother on the gurdwara premises. His parents are from Bihar.

A case would be registered on the basis of a complaint given by his parents said Sub-Inspector Harmit Singh of the Sahnewal police station.