Boy chasing kite killed in Sahnewal

Sahnewal, January 13
A minor boy was reportedly killed in an accident on the service lane near Gurdwara Reru Sahib on Saturday morning. The boy was running after a kite when an unidentified vehicle hit him, injuring the victim badly on the spot. He was taken to Sidhu Hospital at Doraha where he succumbed to his injuries.
As per police sources, the child has been identified as Sachin Kumar (10). He was staying with his maternal grandmother on the gurdwara premises. His parents are from Bihar.
A case would be registered on the basis of a complaint given by his parents said Sub-Inspector Harmit Singh of the Sahnewal police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab