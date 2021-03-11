Dalit boy ‘thrashed’ in Malout, rights panels seek report

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 20

After a video of a man allegedly stripping and thrashing a 12-year-old Dalit boy in Malout town went viral on social media, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Punjab State Human Rights Commission and Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights have sought a detailed report from the Divisional Commissioner (Ferozepur), Deputy Commissioner (Muktsar), IGP (Faridkot) and SSP (Muktsar). Notably, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur is the MLA from Malout.

After the boy’s mother in a complaint alleged Arshdeep Singh of Sarawan Bodla village had thrashed her along with her 12-year-old son, the Malout City police had arrested the accused. “I had a relationship with Arshdeep, who is married. I tried to end the relationship, but he started harassing us. A few days ago, he thrashed my son brutally,” alleged the woman.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla has asked the officers concerned to submit report by May 26.

