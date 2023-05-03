Boycott last rites of Morinda sacrilege accused: Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 2

A day after death of Jasbir Singh, accused of sacrilege at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib in Morinda, Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh today asked the Sikh community not to attend the last rites of the former.

The Jathedar also directed the Sikh clergy not to perform “ardas” or provide “Bir” of Guru Granth Sahib to the relatives of the deceased.

Jasbir, a resident of Morinda, had attacked the granthis and flunged “Bir” of Guru Granth Sahib on April 24 following which he was thrashed by people present on the spot and handed over to the police.

On April 27, when the police presented him before the court in Ropar, a lawyer allegedly tried to shoot him in the courtroom.

Jasbir was admitted to the hospital in Mansa after he reported of uneasiness and chest pain.

Meanwhile, management of Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib presented a memorandum to Sub Divisional Magistrate demanding that the cremation of Jasbir should not be allowed in Morinda.

No claimants for body