Brain drain worrying: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann today expressed concern over the migration of young minds and money (brain and money drain) from India, including Punjab.

In a statement, Mann said: “Around 1.5-2 lakh youngsters from Punjab go abroad every year to study and earn a living. Around Rs 30,000 crore goes to foreign institutions in the form of fee and other expenses, which constitutes 20% of Punjab’s budget.”

The exodus was unfortunate and should be stopped, he said, adding due to high cost of education and private education mafia, students were forced to study abroad. It was crucial to reform the education system with a concrete plan.

