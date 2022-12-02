Brain stroke patients to get free treatment: Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

Keeping in mind the aim of the state government to provide better health facilities to the residents of Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra announced that brain stroke patients would be provided timely and free treatment in dedicated stroke ready units. He said this while participating in a one-day capacity building–cum–training workshop organised here.

The Health Minister said stroke ready units were being established in all 23 district hospitals and three medical colleges of the state — Faridkot, Amritsar and Patiala. “In Punjab, the number of patients with hypertension, which is also known as high blood pressure in common parlance, is very high and 50 per cent of these patients do not even know that they are suffering from hypertension,” the minister said.

The Health Minister said till now, the treatment of this disease was beyond the reach of the poor people.

