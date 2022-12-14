Brakes on Badal buses, can't enter Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Tightening the noose around the transport mafia, the Punjab Government has amended rules to end the monopoly of private buses owned by the Badal family and other operators on inter-state routes.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the Punjab Transport Scheme-2018, formulated by the previous Congress regime to benefit private transporters, had been amended to the Punjab Transport (Amendment) Scheme-2022. “An amendment to Serial No. B in Clause No. 3 of the scheme has been made, following which only state-owned buses can now enter Chandigarh,” he said.

“The Badals, during their two tenures from 2007 to 2017, formulated various schemes to pursue their own interests. The Congress government also helped them in running their transport business smoothly, including allowing the inter-state movement of their AC buses to Chandigarh,” he said, adding that the 2018 scheme, instead of cracking down on the transport mafia, allowed the entry of private luxury buses to Chandigarh to continue.

Bhullar alleged the Badals caused loss to the state exchequer by favouring their own business ventures and even provided benefits to their associates by forming schemes arbitrarily. He asserted the AAP government would not allow those with vested interests to thrive at state’s cost.

Access only for state-run buses

Govt amends Punjab Transport Scheme-2018, formulated by previous Congress regime

Aims to end monopoly of private buses owned by the Badals, other operators on inter-state routes

As per amendment, only state-owned buses can enter Chandigarh

