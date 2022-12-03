Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 2

After the US police detained gangster Goldy Brar, his family has moved to an unknown place from their residence on the outskirts of Muktsar town.

Their neighbours also preferred to stay mum about their present whereabouts. One of their neighbours today said they had last seen his parents and grandmother three-four days ago. “We don’t know about their present whereabouts. We don’t even have their phone numbers as the police had earlier taken away the cellphones from the family,” a neighbour claimed.

Goldy’s father Shamsher Singh was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Muktsar district till last year. He was, however, given compulsory retirement after his alleged involvement had come to the fore in a murder in Muktsar district. A senior police officer said: “Shamsher’s role had also surfaced in a ransom case in a neighbouring district. When it came to the notice of the higher-ups, he was booked as well.”

Goldy’s family owns a palatial house which has barbed wire fencing on the boundary wall. “We have learnt that Goldy recently got the permanent resident (PR) status in Canada,” said a senior police officer. He added that Goldy was once known as ‘doctor’ in his gang.

#goldy brar #Muktsar