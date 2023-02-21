Brawl over minor road accident leaves 1 dead

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Feb 20

A collision between a car of the wedding party and another vehicle led to a brawl that claimed the life of a restaurant manager at Lakhanpur village in Khamano block today. The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of Lakhanpur. He was the manager of Katani Restaurant, Khamano. The police have booked the bridegroom, his brother, a serving Army man, who was on leave, and four of their associates.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said the accident occurred when a wedding party was returning to Lakhanpur village. When they reached the village, a car of a wedding guest brushed past the Toyota Corolla of the deceased. This led to an argument followed by a scuffle.

The deceased left the place in his car, but he was chased by the bridegroom, his cousin and friends. He was surrounded, taken out and hit with baseball bats. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

