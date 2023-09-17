Breach in Abohar; fields submerged

Abohar: A day after a hailstorm hit Abohar sub-division, a breach in the Panjawa Minor (sub canal) resulted in submerging of crops in about 100 acres of land near Dhani Dhandewali. A Canal Department team has started the work to plug the breach. XEN Sukhjit Singh said that supply from the headworks has been reduced. — OC

Artisans to attend PM’s event in Delhi

Moga: Fortyfive artisans belonging to Moga district have reached New Delhi to attend birth celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. DC Kulwant Singh said it was a proud moment for Moga as a large number of artisans had been chosen from a single district for this national-level function to be held in the Capital. As many as 75 artisans were selected from Punjab to attend this function.

#Abohar