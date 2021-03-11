Breach in Sirhind canal tributary, 25 acres flooded

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 25

A breach in Sirhind canal’s tributary channel near Amargarh village left 25 acres submerged under water.

As per residents, a minor rift in the embankment of the channel turned into 25-ft breach. Villagers tried to plug it, but in vain. As the crop had been harvested, there was no loss was reported.

Meanwhile, Sahil Sharma, Junior Engineer, Irrigation Department, said, “The residents have burrowed areas adjacent to the tributary channel’s embankment. This led to the leakage and soon it turned into a major breach. We will get it repaired at the earliest to restore supply of canal water.”