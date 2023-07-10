 Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura : The Tribune India

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Patiala Deputy Commissioner seeks manpower, resources to plug it

A man on bike wades through a waterlogged road in Patiala on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 9

The incessant rain in Patiala and surrounding areas resulted in a breach in the Satluj-Yamuna Link canal adjoining Rajpura. The district administration called in the Army to evacuate residents from Garhi village on Sunday night.

DC Sakshi Sawhney wrote to the Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, in Chandigarh and said, “There is a possibility of a grave situation due to flooding after the continuous rain for the past three days and a weather forecast for further rain. There has been a breach in the SYL canal at Rajpura near Nilam Hospital. There is an urgent requirement of manpower and resources to plug it.’

Waterlogging in parts of city

  • Patiala witnessed extreme waterlogging as water entered houses and commercial establishments. Along with Anardana Chowk and Tripuri main market, the areas adjoining railway crossing 22 and 23, Nabha Gate, Model Town, Chandni Chowk and Civil Lines among others were severely affected. Vehicles were seen submerged in rainwater on roads.

Army called in

  • The district administration on Sunday evening called in the Army to evacuate people in Garhi village in Rajpura
  • The admn had to rescue students from hostel in Chitkara University as well
  • The water level in the SYL has been rising and can affect parts of Patiala

Punjabi university postpones exams

  • Punjabi University in Patiala has postponed all semester exams to be held on July 10 due to red alert announced by the Meteorological department for the state
  • Heavy rain has caused widespread flooding in several parts of the state, including Patiala

Meanwhile, water level in Patiala’s seasonal rivulet Badi Nadi neared danger mark due to continuous downpour in the past two days and the district administration had made arrangements for the evacuation of residents of Bada Arain Majra, which lies adjoining the rivulet.

The administration had made provision of stay and food for over 300 individuals at a private palace on the Devigarh road. However, the premises was not used as the water receded late in the afternoon as the downpour stopped.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said: “The water-level in Badi Nadi is expected to rise above the danger mark. Therefore, residents from the area adjoining Badi Nadi could be evacuated.”

The DC has deputed 36 officers from various departments as the ‘Special Executive Magistrates’ to oversee the flood control activities and to help the executive magistrates/SDMs when and where required.

