Breakdown of law & order: Leader of the Opposition

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today expressed serious concerns over the complete collapse of law and order in the state. He said if a group of people armed with weapons, including guns and swords, could lay a siege to the police station than it is quite worrisome.

On the one hand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was organising the investors’ summit to woo global corporates and on the other, the police personnel had to run for shelter to rescue themselves from a group of people who were seeking release of their companion, the LoP said. He added that the entire world knows that farmers protested outside Zira ethanol plant for six months demanding its closure.