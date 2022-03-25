Breaking convention, Class IV staffer unveils machine at Ropar Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 24

Breaking the convention, AAP MLA from Ropar Dinesh Chadha today let a Class IV employee, Sunil Kumar, to inaugurate a new digital X-ray machine installed at the Civil Hospital here.

Applauding the hospital staff’s efforts in providing best treatment to patients, he said Class IV employees had a vital role to play in the smooth running of any health institution for which it was imperative they were accorded due respect.

He said government hospitals must provide 24-hour emergency services of high standards to patients, adding it would be possible only when medical officers did not leave their stations without any valid reason. He assured that the government would strengthen the infrastructure of the hospitals so that the needy did not have to visit private facilities. —