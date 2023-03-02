Tribune News Service

Abohar: Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday said the govt would promote Sahiwal cow to strengthen farmers economically and National Breed Improvement fair will be held annually. OC

Vets demand pay parity

Chandigarh: The Joint Action Committee of Vets for Pay Parity has welcomed the government’s decision to give job letters to 300 veterinary officers, but it demanded to increase the salaries of veterinary officers at par with medical officers. TNS

Applications for PPSC chief

Chandigarh: The government has invited applications for filling the post of Chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission. The last date to apply for the post is March 22, 2023. A search committee headed by the Chief Secretary will shortlist the names from the applications. TNS

Woman shoots herself

Abohar: A 38-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Dharangwala village here this afternoon. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital here for post-mortem. The police said she might have committed suicide by shooting herself with a pistol that was kept in the house. OC

Gang busted, 3 held

Abohar: A gang was busted with the arrest of three persons — Shiva Singikat, Surjit Singh Vicky and Manpreet Singh Manni — all residents of Muktsar district on Wednesday. The police said they were allegedly looting people to meet their expenses for drug addiction. OC

HC holiday on March 31

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declared March 31 as a local holiday. In lieu of this holiday, March 18 will be observed as a court working day.

