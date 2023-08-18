Faridkot: Bribery case accused points finger at IG

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 17

Putting an Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the dock, an accused in a bribery case on Thursday approached the Special Judge, Faridkot, agreeing to provide details regarding the payment of Rs 20 lakh bribe to two police officers, who allegedly collected it for an IGP.

Dera head’s murder Dayal Das, head of Dera Baba Harka Das at Kotsukhia in Faridkot, was killed on Nov 7, 2019.

Malkit Das, head of a gaushala (cow shelter), has agreed to provide details regarding the payment of the bribe at the gaushala in return of being pardoned.

The bribe was allegedly paid to an SP and a DSP-rank officer on November 9, 2022, in a murder case. A corruption case was registered against the SP, DSP and an SI of the Faridkot police last month here. The DSP has been arrested. The case relates to killing of head of Dera Baba Harka Das in Faridkot in November, 2019.

For giving a clean chit to Jarnail Das, the prime accused in the murder case, and for allegedly receiving Rs 1 crore bribe from him, the state government had directed the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, to probe the role of a DIG and the DSP this week. It is alleged that to re-nominate Jarnail Das as an accused in the murder case, a DSP and SP collected Rs 20 lakh bribe from the complainant at a gaushala in Faridkot.

After an investigation, a criminal case was registered against three police officers and head of the gaushala in the bribery case last month.

Seeking a pardon and agreeing to turn approver in the bribery case, Malkit Das gave details how the complainant in the murder case was threatened of being implicated in a false case if he did not pay Rs 50 lakh bribe which was later on settled at Rs 20 lakh.

After the bribery case was registered against the three police officers and Malkit Das last month, the IGP has been shifted out of Faridkot. The court has issued a notice to the state for reply on this application for August 21

