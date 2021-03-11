Brick-kiln workers gherao Fazilka DC's office

Fazilka, August 10
A large number of brick-kiln workers, including women, under the banner of the Punjab Bhatta Workers’ Union, gheraoed the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday.
The workers were protesting the alleged economic exploitation at the hands of brick kiln owners. “The workers are being paid less by the brick-kiln owners. They are given Rs 500 to Rs 550 for 1,000 bricks against the government fixed price of Rs 820,” said Bhatta Workers’ Union chief Gurnam Singh.
They said after staging a protest in Jalalabad recently, the owners and workers had reached a compromise but the brick kiln owners did not honour it and thus they were compelled to again stage a protest outside the DC’s office.
The Fazilka Deputy Commissioner had constituted a committee comprising of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), SP (Headquarters), Assistant Labour Commissioner and District Attorney, Fazilka, to look into the allegation of workers 10 days ago.
