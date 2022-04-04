Brickbats & bouquets

Sangrur: Ever since his transfer as the Sangrur SSP for a third time, Mandeep Singh Sidhu has been flooded with congratulatory calls. Among them are those who had spoken out against him after he was transferred out during the SAD-BJP and Congress regimes. “The SSP is well aware of the fact. More than surprise, he is amused to see them welcome him with bouquets now. Some have even gone to the extent of saying they’ve missed Sidhu because of his handling of criminals. The other day, when one such individual said only Sidhu could do the job, the SSP could not stop but laugh as he knew the same person had spoken out against him,” said a cop. “Sidhu can come again,” is trending in many WhatsApp groups.

DC’s surprise move

Muktsar: Harpreet Singh Sudan, a 2013-batch IAS officer, during his posting as the Muktsar DC surprised everyone when he raised slogans against himself at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here last week. Notably, the Revenue Department staff across the state had started a protest at the DAC, claiming the DC had failed to get their colleagues released after they were held captive by some farmers at the sub-tehsil complex in Lambi on Monday. The DC not just went to meet them on the first floor of the DAC, but sat on the floor and raised slogans against himself, before inviting them for talks.

Prompt action on plaint

Gurdaspur: The other day, a commuter took the 2 km stretch of the road running parallel to the Mustafabad minor canal to reach his destination. The road was in such a dilapidated state that he had to return midway. The next thing he did was to call up Principal Secretary, PWD, Vivek Partap Singh and vent out his anger. Lo and behold, the bureaucrat acted with the speed of light and two hours later, the local PWD SE and XEN rang up the commuter to inform him work on the reconstruction of the road would begin the next day. And indeed, it did. Now residents living on that thoroughfare are planning to felicitate the bureaucrat for the swiftness with which he acted. For the locals Singh is King!

Contributed by Archit Watts, Ravi Dhaliwal & Parvesh Sharma