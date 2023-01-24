Bricks for vending zone replaced

Sangrur, January 23
A day after minister Aman Arora pulled up officials and a contractor for using the poor quality construction material, a team led by the Chief Engineer and Punjab Mandi Board SDO today replaced the material.
Yesterday, he conducted a surprise inspection at the modern vending zone in Sunam. Arora detected that poor quality bricks were being used for constructing manholes.
