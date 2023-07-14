Bridge collapses, 20 border villages lose connectivity

Ferozepur, July 13
A portion of the bridge at Hajara Singh Wala village collapsed due to the strong water current in the Sutlej today.
The bridge was the only link to more than 20 villages, including Gatti Rajo Ke, Bhakhra, Jallo Ke, Tendi Wala, Gatti Rahime Ke, Chandiwala, Chugge Mehtab Singh Wala, besides others.
Jagtar Singh, a resident of Tendi Wala village, said due to heavy discharge of water and soil erosion, a portion of the bridge had collapsed.
“The repair work will be completed soon. Till then temporary steps will be taken to restore connectivity,” said Zira SDM Gagandeep Singh.
