BRIEFLY: 4 aides of Arsh Dalla gang held

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The district police onThursday claimed to have arrested four aides of Arsh Dalla gang, including a juvenile, for allegedly demanding extortion money of Rs 50 lakh from a local resident. Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said a case in this regard was registered on April 26. Himanshu Sekhon, Harmandeep Singh and Gurpiar Singh of Muktsar and one juvenile have been arrested. He further said a .32-bore pistol, four cartridges, five cell phones, a scooter and a car were also seized from them.TNS

Couple held for ‘killing’ man Muktsar

The Sadar police on Thursday have arrested a couple for allegedly killing Jagdev Singh of Bura Gujjar village near here. The deceased’s son, Sukhminder Singh, a daily-wager, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that their neighbours Angrej Singh and his wife Manpreet Kaur had thrashed his father on April 24, who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Chandigarh on April 29. A case of murder was registered in this regard. TNS

Jail inmate escapes

Muktsar: A jail inmate, Jashandeep Singh from Jandiala Guru, who is facing a case registered under the NDPS Act last month here, managed to flee the district courts complex here on Thursday. The police have started efforts to trace him. As of now, no action has been taken against any police officer. TNS

3 held for looting cash, phone

Muktsar: The city police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly robbing a vegetable vendor, Rattan Lal, of Rs 6,000 and a cell phone on April 24. The police claimed that the accused Sonu, Happy and George Masih of Kotli Road here had earlier snatched Rs 6,000 from a youngster on Kotli Road on April 25.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Muktsar