Bring charter of demands, High Court tells Zira protesters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Nearly two months after the Punjab Government was rapped for “soft peddling” when an industrial unit alleged losses running into crores while claiming the stalling of its lawful operations, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was today of the opinion that the protesters could come to the court on Friday with a demand charter after vacating the spot.

The Bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj was also of the opinion that a committee could be formed to verify several factors. The case will now come up for further hearing on Friday.

During the hearing, the government also submitted the details of the protesters and their properties.

The matter was brought to Justice Bhardwaj’s notice after a petition was filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Malbros International Pvt Ltd and another petitioner through senior counsel Puneet Bali. It was alleged during a previous date of hearing that the unit had suffered more than Rs 17.80 crore since it was forced to shut down.

Making it clear that the counsel for the parties agreed to the nomination of a committee by the court for assessing and evaluating the loss to petitioner or others, Justice Bhardwaj had earlier asserted it would be headed by former HC judge Justice RK Nehru.

“The process of law and the sovereign cannot project a fractured face… The officers in the administration responsible for ensuring protection of rights of all competing interests have failed to show any grit and determination. Such non-committal approach can hardly be perceived as advancing any cause of justice,” Justice Bhardwaj had ruled.