Bring fee for 50% seats for MBBS and MD/MS courses in private colleges on par with govt centres: NMC

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 22

The National Medical Commission (NMC) said the fee for 50 per cent seats for MBBS and MD/MS courses in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be on a par with that of the government medical colleges of the states and the UTs.

The NMC said for determination of fee, the principle of education being “not for profit”, was adhered to. The sanctioned number of seats is to be taken into account for deciding cost per student, separately for MBBS and postgraduate courses, read the notification.

Releasing a comprehensive set of principles for fee regulatory authorities to follow, the NMC, in its guidelines, said all hospital expenses were not to be included while computing the cost for providing medical education. While, a portion of the hospital expenses, on the basis of usage of hospital facilities and equipment for imparting education, may be added.

However, if a hospital is running under loss in the initial days of a newly established college, it may need to be supported for a few years. A time limit of five to seven years could be set for absorbing losses by students through increased fee, stated the notification. Listing down the operating costs at medical colleges, keeping in view of the ongoing pandemic, the NMC has asked the respective state fee regulatory authorities to consider the average audited financial result of the previous three years, with appropriate inflation adjustment. —

#MBBS #md/ms #national medical commission